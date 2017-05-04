Play on European history

On the second day of MalTeen, which forms part of the European Youth Week celebrations in Malta, Spazju Kreattiv, in collaboration with Aġenzija Żagħżagħ and EUPA is presenting the play The Complete History of Europe.

Starting from the Bronze Age and going all the way until the current formation of the EU, The Complete History of Europe, goes through the entire history of Europe in a fun and hilarious way.

This show cuts European history down to size by providing its audiences with an overview of what happened throughout the years, enabling them to put history in its context.

Featured topics include ancient Greece, the Roman Empire, the Great Schism, the Crusades, the Mongol invasion, the Bubonic plague, the Discovery Age, the French Revolution and the World Wars.

The piece is also interactive and audiences can expect to be addressed directly and made to participate in a ‘battle’.

The Complete History of Europe is taking place today at Aġenzija Żagħżagħ, Youth Village, Valletta, at 10am. Entrance is free.