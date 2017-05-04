International Spring Orchestra Festival
The annual classical music festival of chamber and orchestral music continues today with a performance by the Baltic Neopolis Quartet, which was formed in 2008 by the leaders of the Baltic Neopolis Orchestra of Poland.
The quartet will perform six contemporary string quartets by contemporary composers from the EU, including Dimitri Scarlato (Italy), Veronique Vella (Malta), Nikolai Brücher (Germany), Christopher Muscat (Malta) and Albert Garzia (Malta).
The concert is being held today at 8pm at Palazzo Pereira, Republic Street, Valletta. For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or call the booking office on 2124 6389. Children aged six to 15 enter for free.
