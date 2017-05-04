The Strada Stretta Concept, under the auspices of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, is presenting the concert For Your Ears Only – FYEO hits Strait Street.

For Your Ears Only (FYEO) is a concert series organised by the Pirates of Filfla. Their aim is to present new and experimental music to a wider audience in Malta.

They create events where musicians, composers and the audience can meet, listen and discuss new music in its broadest form in an informal setting.Three brand new pieces for piano will be premiered during this event. These are composed by three expat composers/performers living in Malta: Tom Armitage (UK), Jess Rymer (UK) and Luc Houtkamp from the Netherlands.

The pieces are being performed by Gabi Sultana, who is a Maltese expat herself, living in Belgium, and Tom Armitage.

The last piece, Houtkamp’s Hidden Histories, is based on the history of Strada Stretta, and features music styles which were played in different clubs during the famous street’s heyday – mostly dance forms like samba, cha cha, waltz, twist, and even a typical Maltese makjetta is heard.

There will also be reminiscences of the 18th century baroque dance suites, which include variations of folk dances in a concert form.

The event is being held today at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta, at 8pm. Admission is free.