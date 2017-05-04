After a three-year hiatus, local band Brikkuni are back with a new album, Rub Al Khali.

The launch of their new album – in CD format – is taking place during a gig spread over two nights and the venue will include a fully equipped bar set up in a beautiful back garden.

The folk band Bibita will also be performing before Brikkuni.

The album will be on sale during the event.

Brikkuni’s Rub al Khali launch concert will be held today and tomorrow from 8pm onwards at the MCH Community Theatre, Attard. Tickets can be bought from www.trackagescheme.com.