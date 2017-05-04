Announcements

BORG. On May 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT of Rabat, residing at Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Mary, his children Jonathan and his wife Jacqueline, Robert and his wife Sonia, JoAnna and her husband Charles and Chris and his wife Charmaine, his grandchildren Iona and Keith, Jacques and Katrina, Lisa and Kristina, Roberta and Kim, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 5, at 2.45pm for the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Qalb bla Tebgħa ta’ Marija) parish church, Burmarrad, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On May 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Pace, widow of Lt. Col. Edwin A., aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edward and his wife Lilian, Josephine, widow of Spencer Robbins, and Michael and his wife Josephine; her grandchildren Matthew, Patricia, Peter, Jessica, Mike, Chris, Alex and Hannah; the spouses of the married grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchild, as well as her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, May 4, at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family extends deep gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Mater Dei Hospital for the consummate care provided during her final illness.

HALL. On May 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, HENRY, aged 61, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his mother Doris, his uncle Francis and his wife Flower, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, May 5, at 8am at Msida parish church. Donations to the Richmond Foundation will be greatly appreciated.

MIFSUD. On May 2, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARIE-LOUISE, née Zammit (founder of the Maltese Diabetes Association), passed away peacefully after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her bereaved husband Mario, her son Kenneth and his fiancée Nicole, her daughter Marilise, her brother Edward and his sons Julian and Giorgio and daughter Corinne, her step-mother Rose Zammit and Claire Schranz, as well as her husband’s brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Thursday, May 4, at 1.30pm for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

D’AMATO. Tomorrow being the 49th anniversary since WILLIAM D’AMATO went to meet the Risen Lord, Masses in his memory will be said at St Augustine parish church, Valletta. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – JOSEPH LAURENCE. On the fifth anniversary of his passing. Always loved and remembered by his wife Lina, his daughters Josephine and Anna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOSETTE. Today the 12th anniversary of her demise. A beloved wife and mother who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOSETTE. Today the 12th anniversary of her demise. A beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret and Mannie, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. In memory of HUBERT on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Margaret, Michael, Daniela, Richard and their families.

The roots of bonsai

The Malta China Friendship Society is organising a lecture on Chinese culture this month. Mcast lecturer Joseph Felix Cachia will speak on bonsai roots. The lecture will take place on May 17 at 7pm at the Chinese Cultural Centre at 173, Melita Street, Valletta. Members and friends are invited. Entrance is free. Places to be reserved by not later May 16 via e-mail on [email protected].