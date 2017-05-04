Young Chetcuti fourth in Larnaca WCup

Gianluca Chetcuti came close to mark his international debut with a medal when he placed fourth in the ISSF World Cup shoot in Larnaca yesterday.

The young shooter compiled scores of 28, 29, 28, 24 and 26 to complete the first round of competition tied in fourth place with four other shooters on 135 points.

A shoot-off was needed to determine the three other spots to progress to the final round and Chetcuti joined Shapath Bharadwaj, of India, and Italy’s Davide Gasperini in the final with Alessandro Chianese missing out.

In the final rounds, the shooter with the lowest score bowed out of the competition and here Chetcuti survived the first two rounds before he was eliminated in the third to finish with a score of 45 points from 50.

Italy’s Daniele DiSpigno won the gold medal when he placed ahead of Russian Artem Nekrasov with Gasparini taking the bronze medal.

William Chetcuti failed to make the top-six cut and had to settle for eighth place when compiling a score of 133.

Meanwhile, more Maltese shooters will be in action in Larnaca this week when Brian Galea, Frans Pace and Mario Buhagiar take part in the trap competition.