Revellers battle it out at Hong Kong's annual bun fest

A dozen people climbed a structure covered in buns to collect the most savoury desserts as part of celebrations marking the end of the Cheung Chau bun festival.

The seven-day festival takes place every year on Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island and coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. This year, nearly 50,000 people flocked to the tiny island for the final day to watch the "floating colours" parade, which featured 'floating' children dressed up as gods and goddesses, traditional music and lion dancing.

As the clock struck midnight, 12 people scaled the 60 feet tower made of buns. The person who picks the bun at the top of the structure will bless their family with luck.