Parents lose custody of children following 'prank' Youtube videos

Family accused of abusing children in controversial Youtube videos
An American couple who posted controversial "prank" videos of themselves berating their children have temporarily lost custody of two of their five children amid an investigation.
Heather and Mike Martin, from Maryland, uploaded nearly 300 videos to their popular DaddyOFive YouTube channel.
In them, the parents screamed profanities at their children, broke their toys and filmed the children fighting each other.
They apologised last month for making "some terrible parenting decisions".
The two children's biological mother, Rose Hall, said in a YouTube video that she has been granted emergency custody of them.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office's Major Tim Clarke said the children were handed over on Friday and are with Ms Hall in North Carolina.
Mr Clarke said an investigation into the videos is ongoing.
He said prosecutors will determine if any charges are filed.
The parents have recently posted a public apology on their Youtube account.
