Yana Mintoff's former partner had four stab wounds, doctor tells court

The former partner of Yana Mintoff Bland had four stab wounds when he was admitted to hospital following the violent episode which took place last October inside his partner's family home in Tarxien.

Gheorghe Popa, 39, of Romanian origin, assisted by two interpreters, listened attentively as Chris Giordmaina, who had been on duty at the Mater Dei emergency department, took the witness stand.

Dr Giordmaina recalled how on October 25, 2016 he had examined Mr Popa, who was evidently in great pain and in a state of shock, at 1.15am.

The doctor explained that Mr Popa had been suffering from four stab wounds and very low blood pressure due to excessive blood loss.

Asked by the prosecution whether he recognised Mr Popa in court, the doctor declared that it was difficult for him to identify the accused since during their encounter in the emergency ward, the patient's face had been partly covered for medical intervention purposes. Dr Giordmaina explained how, according to standard procedure, critical patients were sedated and administered artificial respiration by inserting a tube through their nose.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, was next informed of the outcome of the medical examination with respect to Dr Mintoff Bland who had also been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Dr Giordmaina explained that Dr Mintoff Bland, whom he identified as present in the courtroom, had had a stab wound on the anterior left chest. However, there was no penetration of the body cavity. She also had an incised wound on her wrist.

Later on this month, the court is expected to conduct an onsite inquiry at the Mintoff Bland residence where Mr Popa had stabbed his former partner and her son following an argument allegedly sparked off by the man's suspicions that Dr Mintoff Bland was cheating upon him. Following the stabbing incident, the man had also allegedly set fire to the house.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was counsel to the accused. Lawyer Joseph Giglio appeared parte civile.