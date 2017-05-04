Watch: PM says he will face European Parliament once Egrant inquiry is concluded

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today he would have no problem facing the European Parliament’s Pana Committee once the Egrant inquiry was concluded.

The committee has requested Dr Muscat to appear before it in two weeks’ time.

Asked why he would not face the committee on May 18 if he had nothing to hide, Dr Muscat said he would wait until all the facts were in hand from the magisterial inquiry.

When it was pointed out to him that he already knew all the facts, Dr Muscat said that those who had lied about him would need to prove what they said before the inquiry.

The Prime Minister repeated that he had nothing to hide and would appear before the committee once all the evidence was in hand.

In a statement, the government reiterated that the Prime Minister accepted to appear in front of the EP once the magisterial inquiry was concluded.

"The Prime Minister will be able to show beyond any doubt how the Opposition leader lied against him personally and his family.

"The fingerprints of the Nationalist Party’s intervention are everywhere because the Pana Committee could have summoned the Prime Minister when it was on a fact-finding mission in Malta last February."