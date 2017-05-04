Advert
Thursday, May 4, 2017, 15:29

Truck fire in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

A truck caught fire near the Splash and Fun Park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq this afternoon sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air. No one was injured.

The police said the fire was reported at 2.50pm. The cause is still unknown.

