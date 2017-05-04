Truck fire in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq
A truck caught fire near the Splash and Fun Park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq this afternoon sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air. No one was injured.
The police said the fire was reported at 2.50pm. The cause is still unknown.
