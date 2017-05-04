Today's front pages
The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.
Times of Malta quotes Joseph Muscat saying he will be out of the picture if he loses the general election. It also gives prominence to a warning by social partners of a Christmas list of promises by the political parties which could harm the economy.
In-Nazzjon and the Malta Independent say Simon Busuttil will contest the 11th and 12th districts.
In-Nazzjon also reports that Godfrey Farrugia will not seek re-election as a Labour MP.
l-orizzont says the restoration of national holidays, promised by the Labour Party, will be justice for workers after 11 years.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.