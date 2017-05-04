Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes Joseph Muscat saying he will be out of the picture if he loses the general election. It also gives prominence to a warning by social partners of a Christmas list of promises by the political parties which could harm the economy.

In-Nazzjon and the Malta Independent say Simon Busuttil will contest the 11th and 12th districts.

In-Nazzjon also reports that Godfrey Farrugia will not seek re-election as a Labour MP.

l-orizzont says the restoration of national holidays, promised by the Labour Party, will be justice for workers after 11 years.