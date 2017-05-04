SmartCity shopping mall and residential complex engages leading European architectural firm

The Oracle in Reading.

The Shoreline, a new large retail and residential complex planned for SmartCity has appointed Haskoll, a top European firm to draft its architectural plans.

The Shoreline will comprise a 25,000 square metres gross area, a two floor 30-outlet shopping mall with ample space for underground parking, as well as 400 shoreline residences.

Haskoll has been involved in the development of retail spaces at various shopping centres around the world, including , The Oracle, Reading; Golden Square, Warrington; Eden High Wycombe; CDO Copenhagen; Manor Vesenaz, Switzerland; Itis, Finland and Grand Central in Birmingham.

“Understanding the five major factors of location, access, tenant mix, pedestrian flow and environment, and the relationship between them in different circumstances is key to success,” said Haskoll Director Mr Ian Williams. “At The Shoreline, our aim is to create a new prime pitch with all the elements that make that possible.

The Shoreline is a privately-funded project being promoted by Project Contractors Limited. Managing Director Steve Carter said: “Following an international bid, we are confident that Haskoll are best placed to bring The Shoreline to successful fruition; they have an enviable track record as one of Europe’s leading architects in the field of creating successful shopping centre designs. Their team will be employing their depth of experience and vast knowledge of retail developments to deliver a commercially successful and innovative shopping centre proposition, while creating value for the brands that will be present at The Shoreline Shopping Mall. The response that we got from Maltese and international retailers even prior to the project being public has been very encouraging.”

“Over the next two years, we will be working with Haskoll to give Malta one of the best shopping mall environments in the Mediterranean,” he said.