Man admits association in drug trafficking

A man arrested on Tuesday was remanded in custody pending sentencing by the criminal court today after admitting to having participated in a cocaine trafficking ring.

Thomas Uchenna Onyema, 49, Nigerian-born and having no fixed address in Malta, was employed in the security sector., was arraigned

He was accused of having been an accomplice in a racket involving the importation of drugs for trafficking.

Members of the Drugs Squad had swooped upon the hotel where the accused was lodging and raided his room where some 50 capsules containing a white powder, suspected to be cocaine, were found.

Inspector Malcolm Bondin prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid.