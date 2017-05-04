Magistrate says enough evidence for Schembri, Tonna 'to face criminal investigation' - Busuttil

Simon Busuttil

A magistrate has decided there are enough grounds for chief of staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT's Brian Tonna to face a criminal investigation over the sale of passports scandal, the Opposition leader said this evening.

"This is a dramatic development... Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna should be taken to court," Simon Busuttil said in a statement on Net TV, shortly after he said he had been informed that Magistrate Aaron Bugeja found enough grounds to proceed against the two.

Dr Busuttil presented his proof in court testimony which showed that €166,831 had been paid by three Russian nationals - whose identity is known - after applying for Maltese citizenship.

Shortly after Mr Tonna received the money, he made two payments to Mr Schembri's account, of €50,000 each.

Mr Schembri and Mr Tonna denied the claims, saying that the payment was for a loan granted in 2012.

Dr Busuttil said that news of the decree meant that a magistrate should be appointed to lead a new inquiry into the allegations.

"From now on, I'm no longer alone in making these allegations. With the proof I presented, the magistrate felt there's enough to carry out an investigation."

Dr Busuttil said Dr Muscat had travelled around the world to sell Maltese passports, often accompanied by Mr Schembri. Yet until this morning, the prime minister said he has faith in his chief of staff.

"Muscat is personally responsible for what Schembri does. Not only should Muscat leave, but he no longer has a place in politics. This election is not a normal one. The choice is between a leader struggling under accusations of corruption encircling the people around him," Dr Busuttil said.