Keith Schembri says he closed Swiss account in 2011
Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, said in a nine-word press statement today that he had closed a Swiss account he held in 2011.
Mr Schembri was reacting to questions raised in the media over whether he has a Swiss bank account.
Allegations made against Mr Schembri about kickbacks in the sale of Maltese passports are currently being investigated by a magistrate.
