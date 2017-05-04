Advert
Thursday, May 4, 2017, 13:02

Keith Schembri says he closed Swiss account in 2011

Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, said in a nine-word press statement today that he had closed a Swiss account he held in 2011.

Mr Schembri was reacting to questions raised in the media over whether he has a Swiss bank account.

Allegations made against Mr Schembri about kickbacks in the sale of Maltese passports are currently being investigated by a magistrate. 

