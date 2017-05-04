I’m out of the picture if I lose, says Muscat

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday tied his political future to the election, saying if he lost at the polls he would be ‘gone’.

“If the people choose [Nationalist Party leader] Simon Busuttil, I’ll get out of the picture completely,” Dr Muscat said during an interview with TVM’s Reno Bugeja on Dissett.

Dr Muscat did not say what he intended to do if he lost, but said he would immediately resign as party leader.

Dr Muscat also gave a glimpse of what a future Labour Cabinet might look like if elected.

Without going into many de-tails, the Prime Minister said that he would give special importance to areas such as housing and agriculture.

He admitted that housing was an area his administration had been “too slow on”.

Dr Muscat was coy when asked whether he would keep his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, on if re-elected, saying only that he and Mr Schembri were friends but they had no obligations towards one another.

Asked whether he would listen to public opinion and do away with Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister Konrad Mizzi, Dr Muscat said “he has to get elected first”.