European Parliament's Pana Committee wants to question Muscat on Panama Papers

Members of the committee during their meeting in Malta.

The European Parliament’s Pana Committee, which is investigating the Panama Papers leaks, has requested Joseph Muscat to appear before it in two weeks’ time.

Following a vote among group coordinators – representing different political groups – it was decided that Malta’s Prime Minster would be invited to give his testimony together with his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri in the week between the May 15-18.

The Pana committee held a meeting in Malta on February 20 after which the chairman, Werner Langer, said documents presented to the committee "would seem to point to potential money laundering, but we do not have documentary evidence of this."

The committee had publicly protested after Mr Schembri refused to appear before it.

Minister Konrad Mizzi met the committee and accused it of lacking objectivity.

