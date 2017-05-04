Earth Garden to go ahead despite election date clash

The Earth Garden will go ahead as planned between June 1 and 4 at Ta' Qali, the organisers stressed, despite the logistical challenges posed because of the election.

The dates clash with the general election on June 3, but the organisers said the event was too big and planning was too far advanced for dates to be moved.

"The scale of the event is definitely one of the reasons why cancelling or postponing was not even an option for us. We have over 100 artists flying in, binding contracts and other factors, which make it logistically impossible," the organisers said.

“We fully understand that an election brings along a bit of tension. We want to offer a different perspective where we can one still have a principle and/or a political opinion, which doesn't have to be an obsession. Earth Garden has always been a festival of unity bringing people together from all walks of life, nationality, beliefs, and gender ever since our first edition 11 years ago. In this respect, we will not tolerate any disrespectful or any partisan behaviour. No political associated material or items will be permitted within the festival grounds.”

This year's edition is going to be the biggest footprint ever for Earth Garden with a 30 per cent increase, including four music areas, an additional camping site, a newly located Electronic Sphere, Music playground Jamming, newly-located Healing Fields, the Ethnic Market, a Fun Park and a food court.