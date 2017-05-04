Driver and vehicle dodge plunge in the sea
A driver jumped out of his vehicle in the nick of time as it ended up with its rear wheels dangling over the sea in Marsascala this afternoon.
The accident happened around 1.30pm in Triq San Ġorġ. It is not yet known what led to the incident.
Fire engines sped to the scene as witnesses raised the alarm. Police are investigating.
