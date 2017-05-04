Do not allow fear of failure to hold you back, Archbishop tells former addicts
'Forgive yourselves and start anew'
Archbishop Charles Scicluna today visited residents undergoing a drug rehabilitation programme at San Blas.
He insisted on the importance that members forgave themselves and started anew.
“You should never allow the fear of failure to hold you back, especially if you have already followed another programme and failed. The door will always be wide open and when you come here you will find people who will welcome you with love,” he said.
He invited residents to expand their talents and discover new ones and appealed to them not to be drug slaves.
