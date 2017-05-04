Air Malta election flights to cost €90

Air Malta will be selling return air tickets on its regular scheduled services at a charge of €90, inclusive of taxes and other charges, to persons who wish to come to Malta to vote, the Department of Information said.

Reservations may be made at the Air Malta Call Centre on (+356) 25 99 1230. The centre will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 9pm, and on Sunday from 8am to 5pm, as from today.

Inbound travel to Malta is possible from May 24 to June 3, and return travel is from June 3 to June 7. Those persons who opt for early voting on May 27 can travel to Malta from May 24 till May 26 to be able to apply at the Electoral Office, Evans Building, Valletta, by noon May 26 at the latest. They may then fly back by June 7.

These travel arrangements are available for eligible voters whose name appears in the Electoral Register published within five days from the publication of the General Election Writ.