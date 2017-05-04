Missing evidence

What a turbulent night it was, the one of April 20. I was prepared to watch Manchester United but I did not because I was better entertained watching the latest accusations emanating from the Panama Papers.

Wrong. This was not entertaining; it made you angryand cry.

When, some months ago, Daphne Caruana Galizia reported that a Cabinet minister and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff had companies in Panama, they both denied and their colleagues, together with the Prime Minister, defended them. Both later accepted they did have companies in Panama and came up with unbelievable excuses.

In the morning of April 20, Caruana Galizia had also uncovered who owns Egrant.

She uncovered that large amounts of dollars had been transferred from the daughter of the Azerbaijani Presidentto the owner of Egrant who, according to her, is thePrime Minister’s wife. She denies the allegation. The transaction was made by Pilatus Bank of Ta’ Xbiex.

The Commissioner of Police had the power to seal the bank to secure the evidence but instead he went to eat rabbit at Mġarr.

That evening, the owner of the bank was filmed leaving the place with two large bags, which could have contained anything, including documents.

We know the Police Commissioner was enjoying a fenkata but what about the Attorney General or institutions responsible for overseeing financial services? How can the evidence be compiled now?

I never witnessed my country in such a situation before.