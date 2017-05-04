Balcony with a view
A lifter recently came and carried out this masterpiece. Is this how we fix hanging cables in Malta? There is already a broken distribution box, exposed to the elements, with cables sticking out and a cascading number of cables hanging from the roof.
What are the telecoms companies doing about it?
