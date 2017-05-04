Mosta FC appeal not upheld

An appeal lodged by Mosta FC against a Control and Disciplinary Board decision fining the club €5,000 and ordering a deduction of five league points has been turned down by the Malta Football Association’s board of appeal.

Read: Mosta FC deducted five points, fined €5,000

The Control and Disciplinary Board had ruled that the club had affected illegal payments to one of their foreign players who is registered as an amateur with the association.

Mosta FC had been charged by the Malta FA prosecutor with breaching the association’s regulations on the status and transfer of players on the basis of the report drawn up by a board of inquiry following an inquest into the alleged use of forged documents and false information in the applications for work permits of non-EU football players by the same club.

The board of appeal also began hearing an appeal filed by Birkirkara FC against the decision of the MFA Member Clubs Licensing Board not to grant them a UEFA licence for season 2017/18.

A final decision is expected early next week following the filing of written submissions by the concerned parties.