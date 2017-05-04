Sporting briefs

Dalglish: Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish is to have a stand named after him at Anfield in recognition of his contribution to the club as player and manager. The Premier League club said the Centenary Stand would be renamed later this year, on a date to be determined, in the 66-year-old Scot’s honour to mark Liverpool’s 125th anniversary. Dalglish joined Liverpool from Celtic in 1977 and made 515 appearances, scoring 172 goals. He also served two terms as manager.

Calvert-Lewin: Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract after making his first-team breakthrough this season. The 20-year-old, who joined from Sheffield United last summer, made his Premier League debut in December and scored his maiden goal against Hull in March.

Carvajal: Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal could miss the rest of the LaLiga season – and potentially the Champions League final – after injuring his hamstring against Atletico Madrid. The right-back was forced off at half-time in Tuesday night’s match at the Bernabeu. The club said that Carvajal, 25, had been diagnosed with a grade-two hamstring injury in his right leg.

Moyes: Sunderland boss David Moyes has been given another week to respond to a Football Association charge over his “slap” comment to a female journalist. Moyes was given until 6pm yesterday to make representations when he was charged with bringing the game into disrepute last week. However, the FA has confirmed that the 54-year-old Scot requested further time and now has until May 10 to respond.

Villa: David Villa has signed a one-year contract extension with New York City FC. The 35-year-old, last season voted the MVP in Major League Soccer, put pen to paper on a three-year deal when he became the club’s first signing in 2014. He will now remain part of coach Patrick Vieira’s side until the end of the 2018 campaign.