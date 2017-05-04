Hibs beat their ‘bogey’ 9-0!

A typical Hibs’ formation from 1962-63. (Back row, left to right) Louis Theobald, Johnnie Privitera, Freddie Mizzi, John Attard, Salvu Gatt, Leli Attard. (Front row) Leli Ciantar, Victor Grima, Victor Cassar, Eddie Theobald, Frans Scerri.

Eight, nine…out!

That was how correspondent W.B.A headed his report in the Sunday Times of Malta (April 7, 1963) of the league match between Hibernians and Birkirkara played the day before.

It was a black day for Birkir-kara not only because they got relegated to the Second Division but also because they lost against Hibernians by the humiliating score of 9-0!

In contrast, for Hibs and their supporters this was a moment to savour. All those who like me come from Paola know that Birkirkara are Hibs’ ‘bogey’ team.

Hibs very rarely beat the Stripes and when they do, it is usually with a goal or maybe two.

Therefore, it was, to say the least, a surprise when the Paolites not only beat their most difficult opponents but in doing so they registered their biggest-ever league victory.

The Paola team scored four goals in the first half on their way to victory. One could not help but feel sorry for Birkirkara as the score increased.

Hibs took the game in hand from the very start as Birkirkara held on by the skin of their teeth for the first 22 minutes.

Then, their resistance collapsed and during the rest of that period Hibs scored a goal every five minutes and they resumed with the rout after the interval.

Hibs’ achievement grows in stature if one considers that they did all this without their regular goal-scorer, Victor Cassar. He was injured in the incident which led to the first goal.

Cassar collided with on-rushing Birkirkara goalkeeper Galea and the ball ran loose to Frans Scerri who tapped into an empty net.

Five minutes later, a Ciantar cross deep into the Stripes’ box, ended with Eddie Theobald heading into an empty net.

Five minutes later an excellent screw-shot from Salvu Gatt from the edge of the area left the Stripes goalkeeper standing. Then, a few minutes from half-time, John Attard blasted the ball home from three metres out.

Birkirkara had no reply for Hibs’ onslaught. They simply lacked class and fighting spirit. They crumbled to pieces and for the rest of the game they hardly raised a gallop.

In the second period, Theobald scored twice more to complete his hat-trick. Scerri and Attard scored their second goal and finally, a few minutes from the end, substitute Hili added the ninth and final goal.

The few Birkirkara fans present at the Gżira stadium that afternoon must have breathed a sigh of relief when the referee sounded his final whistle.

To tell the truth no one from Paola felt sorry for Birkirkara.

Before this game, Hibs’ fans had suffered too much at the hands of the Stripes to summon even a bit of pity for their sporting antagonists.

Anyway, after this game things returned to normal in matches between Hibernians and Birkirkara.

Hibs do beat the Stripes sometimes but very rarely and, of course, never with that score.

That’s why every Hibernians’ supporter, at least those fans who like me followed football in the Sixties, savour that particular moment back in 1963.