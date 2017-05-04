Football news

Britain’s Kick It Out anti-discrimination group called Italy’s football authorities “gutless” following Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari’s ban for walking off the pitch at Cagliari after being subjected to racist abuse from the crowd.

Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks, an independent trustee at the organisation, urged black players in Italy to go on strike unless the ban is withdrawn, the campaign group said in a statement.

“The gutless failure to not take action by the Italian authorities should not be allowed to pass,” Kick It Out said in a statement.

“It’s unbelievable that Cagliari escaped punishment as ‘only 10’ fans were involved. This situation should never be allowed to happen again.”

Shawcross to be offered new deal

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said.

Reports said that Shawcross, a key figure in Stoke’s defensive line, attracted interest from Newcastle United who are preparing for a return to the Premier League next season.

“There’s not an issue, not from our point of view. We certainly want to keep Ryan here if we can,” Hughes told reporters.

“We don’t usually enter into negotiations until there are 12 months to go. Sometimes that can help the players, because sometimes more power goes to the player the closer you get to the end. There are two ways to look at it.”

Roma’s Totti set to retire – Monchi

Roma’s all-time appearance record holder and top scorer Francesco Totti is to call time on his 24-year career with the club and retire at the end of this season, the club’s new sporting director Monchi said yesterday.

Totti, 40, has been at Roma since he was 13 and made his debut in 1993.

He captained the team to the 2001 Serie A title and back-to-back Coppa Italia triumphs in 2007 and 2008. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

“There is an agreement with the club that this will be his last year and then he will continue as a director. I want him on my side because he is Roma and can teach me what Roma is,” Spaniard Monchi, who became the club’s sporting director in April, said yesterday.

United make Belotti approach

Manchester United have contacted Torino to register their interest in striker Andrea Belotti, sources have told ESPN FC.

United manager Jose Mourinho is determined to add two forwards to his squad this summer, with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann the priority target.

And Mourinho is also considering a move for Belotti, 23, who has scored 27 goals in 34 appearances for Torino this season, with 25 of those coming in 31 Serie A games.

Senior figures at United have discussed the Italy international with their Torino counterparts, who secured the player to a new contract – tying him to the club until 2021, ESPN FC said.

Benteke keen on Sakho stay

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is eager to convince on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho to stay at the Premier League club past this season, the Belgian international has said.

Palace have lost just twice and kept four clean sheets in the eight league games where Sakho, who joined Palace from Liverpool on loan in January, has played at centre-back.

“I’m trying to persuade him to stay,” Benteke told British media.

“He’ll have offers from other clubs, although our chairman and boss will try to get him to stay too. He’s made such a difference to us.”

Radrizzani in Leeds takeover talks

Andrea Radrizzani has held talks with fellow Leeds co-owner Massimo Cellino over a deal to take full control at Elland Road.

Businessman Radrizzani, 42, bought a 50 per cent stake in the club through his company in January. It was widely reported then that Radrizzani would have the option of completing a 100 per cent takeover at the end of the season should Leeds fail to win promotion.

Leeds appeared on course for a top-six finish under Garry Monk this campaign, but have slipped out of contention after winning just one of their last seven matches.