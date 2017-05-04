Advert
Thursday, May 4, 2017, 09:21

Five Premier League players suspended

Floriana defender Jurgen Pisani and striker Mario Fontanella were among four players suspended by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner ahead of the Premier League finale this week.

Pisani and Fontanella were both handed a one-match after picking up a fourth yellow card during their team’s 2-0 win over Mosta last weekend.

They will now be forced to sit out of Floriana’s final league match of the season against Birkirkara on Saturday, at the Hibs Stadium.

Manolito Micallef, of Ħamrun Spartans, was also handed a one-match ban for four bookings and will now sit out his team’s match against Valletta on Friday at the National Stadium.

Pembroke Athleta will be without defender Miguel Attard for their crucial match against relegation rivals on Friday after he was suspended for one match after collecting his fourth yellow card last weekend.

The other player sanctioned yesterday was St Andrews midfielder Nenad Belacevic.

The Serbian was handed a one-match ban after collecting a fourth booking in a 3-1 defeat against Hibernians last Sunday.

Belacevic is now ineligible to play in St Andrews final league match against Gżira United at the Hibs Stadium this evening.

Programme

Today (Hibernians Stadium)
7.30pm St Andrews vs Gżira United

Tomorrow (National Stadium)
6pm Mosta vs Pembroke Athleta
8pm Ħamrun Spartans vs Valletta

Tomorrow (Hibernians Stadium)
6pm Sliema Wanderers vs Balzan
8pm Floriana vs Birkirkara

Saturday (National Stadium)
4pm Tarxien vs Hibernians

