Berizzo upbeat ahead of United visit

Celta Vigo approach their historic Europa League semi-final with Manchester United with unfettered conviction as coach Eduardo Berizzo looks to follow in the footsteps of mentor Marcelo Bielsa.

The Galician coastal city is bedecked in sky blue as the club prepares for the first major European semi-final in their success-starved history.

United, by contrast, have been crowned continental champions on three occasions, although, surprisingly, they have managed to win just twice on their previous 22 trips to Spain.

“We hope first of all that the statistics stay as they are, just two wins away from England,” Celta coach Berizzo said.

“How do you beat United? By being faithful to who we are.

“I think this team has a very clear identity, they know who they are and they believe in this identity: a lot of pressure, a lot of possession, recovering the ball quickly to attack again.

“The only way to beat United is to be faithful to who we are.”

Berizzo’s high-intensity ap-proach is similar to that of his fellow Argentinian Bielsa, under whom he played at Newell’s Old Boys before working as the older man’s assistant with Chile.

Bielsa oversaw Athletic Bilbao’s famous Europa League victory against United five years ago and the Celta coach believes there are lessons to be learned from that quarter-final clash.

“I was a witness of Marcelo Bielsa’s match with Bilbao against Manchester United and he found a tactical solution to that match and that might be a clue for us to follow tomorrow,” Berizzo said.

Semi-finals

Played yesterday

Ajax vs Olympique Lyon - 4-1

Today

Celta Vigo vs Man. United - 21.05

Second legs: Tuesday, May 11.