Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Marina from Alexandria to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Max Value from Piraeus to Durres (Sullivan Shipping), the Daniel from Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The AHS St Goerg from Izmit to Misurata, the Karina from Sousse to Algiers, the Okeen Ann Mari from Tripoli to Mersin, the Repulse Bay from Algiers to Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Annaba (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Kriti from Palermo to Palermo (Gollcher Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The EM Corfu from Algiers to Salerno, the CMA CGM Musca from Valencia to Beirut (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Avera from Tunis to Tunis, the Gunhilde Maersk from Port Said to Port Tangier, the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skida (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Asiatic Horizon from Khor Fakkan, the CMA CGM Vela from Beirut to Valencia, the Stjerneborg from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Annaba (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Mozart from Damietta to Salerno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Batam from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the La Superba from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) and the MSC Teresa from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Co Ltd) on Monday.