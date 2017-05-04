Watch: The worst low-budget action movie ever shot (ARTE)
Samurai Cop is so bad, it's good
Samurai Cop (1991), is the worst low budget action movie ever shot. With a terrible script and comical sequences, it was never released in theatres. But it went viral via VHS.
