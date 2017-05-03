'We will get it done': Trump on Israeli-Palestinian peace deal
US President Donald Trump told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today he was committed to working with Israelis and Palestinians to reach a peace agreement, but he offered no clues about how he would break the deadlock between the two sides.
Trump, appearing with Abbas at the White House, told reporters about the peace deal, "we will get this done".
Abbas, speaking through a translator, said Palestinians were committed to a peace agreement that would create two separate states based on the 1967 borders.
