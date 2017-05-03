Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on NATO convoy in Kabul
Islamic State claimed responsibility today for an attack on an armoured convoy used by NATO that killed eight people in the Afghan capital Kabul.
It said in a statement on its Amaq news agency that a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged car as the convoy passed an area near the US embassy, killing eight.
Public health officials in Kabul said the eight dead were civilians and that at least 28 people were wounded in the blast that took place during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the city. Three U.S. service members were among the wounded.
