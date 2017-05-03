Advert
Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 18:07 by

PA

Facebook to hire 3,000 extra staff to review videos of crime and suicides

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Facebook has announced it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live on the social network.

The company already has 4,500 people working on such reviews.

The announcement came from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post today.

Facebook has been criticised recently for not doing enough to prevent videos - such as a murder in Cleveland and the killing of a baby in Thailand - from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service.

However, in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Czech PM announces government...

  2. Alitalia board starts bankruptcy proceedings

  3. Trump opens door to N.Korea meeting as...

  4. Islamic State massacres dozens in...

  5. Theresa May dismisses 'Brussels gossip'...

  6. UBS whistleblower Birkenfeld sues bank...

  7. Macron, Le Pen exchange May Day blows

  8. Le Pen says euro a deadweight, capital...

  9. North Korea says American was detained...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed