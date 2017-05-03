Advert
Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 14:15

50 miners trapped underground in explosion in Iran, some feared dead

More than 50 miners have been trapped underground after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran, and some are feared to have died, state media reported.

The reports said more than a dozen injured people had been transferred to hospital after the blast at 12:45 p.m. local time in the Zemestanyurt coal mine in Golestan province.

State news agency IRNA quoted a local official as saying some of the trapped miners may have died in the explosion. A rescue operation is under way.

Iran extracted 1.68 million tons of coal in 2016, an increase on previous years, thanks to an easing of international sanctions. It exports only a fraction of the coal and uses most of it in domestic steel production.

