Super Cup duels kick off summer season

As has been the case in recent years, the summer waterpolo competitions over the six-team BOV Premier Division and the First Division, which year will be made up of five teams, start in the first week of June.

The draws were made by Bank of Valletta Chief Officer Anthony Scicluna assisted by ASA president Joe Caruana Curran.

The league opener will be between Sirens and Valletta followed by the match between champions Neptunes and runners-up San Ġiljan.

The First Division will start with champions Marsaxlokk against Otters.

These matches will be preceded by the Super Cup clashes for the Premier and First divisions on Saturday, June 3.

Caruana Curran expressed his satisfaction that after the Winter League, which has just ended, waterpolo followers will be able to enjoy other keenly-contested competitions throughout the summer.

He said that he is satisfied with the number of participants which this year has gone up to 11 teams with the inclusion of Birżebbuġa ASC after several years of absence.

Moreover, in future the association could open its fold to another participating club.

“This shows a growing interest in the game which should widen the following of the sport,” the ASA head said.

“It is important that clubs are sustained by sponsors since they invest a lot of money to make their teams competitive.

“The good work that has been done so far has to be maintained and strengthened for the further development of the sport organised by the ASA.”

Anthony Scicluna said it is always a pleasure for Bank of Valletta to be associated so closely with the ASA’s top level competitions and tournaments.

“It is also nice to see a club like Birżebbuġa back in the fold,” Scicluna said.

Scicluna remarked that more participants attract a wider spectrum of spectators and make for increased interest.

The competitions have been so devised by the association to make provisions for any deciders after the sporting hostilities come to an end early in September.

Opening programme

Premier Division: Sirens vs Valletta; San Ġiljan vs Neptunes; Exiles vs Sliema.

Division One: Otters vs Marsaxlokk; Birżebbuġa vs Marsascala.