Godfrey should stand on PD ticket, says Marlene Farrugia

Marlene Farrugia would like to see her partner and outgoing Labour whip Godfrey Farrugia stand on her Democratic Party ticket in the June 3 election.

“People need Godfrey Farrugia to be on the frontline to give a new direction to this country, to regain its credibility – but it’s up to him,” the PD leader told Times Talk.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat last Saturday, Godfrey Farrugia said that the Labour Party ideals had been betrayed to push forward the agenda of “the few who do not have the national interest at heart”.

Speaking to Times of Malta's online editor Herman Grech, Dr Farrugia rejected claims that her party's decision to contest the election under the PN banner was a recipe for chaos, insisting it would keep the coalition in check against corruption.

She insisted that it was the "internal chaos" which had forced Dr Muscat to call a snap election and expressed full support for PN leader Simon Busuttil, saying she was convinced about his pledge to clean up Maltese politics.