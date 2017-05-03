Sports round-up

Basketball, NBA: The Cleveland Cavaliers drew first blood in their Eastern Conference play-off semi-final with a 116-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. Taking to the court for the first time since April 23, the Cavs were too strong for the Raptors in the opening game of the best-of-seven series, with LeBron James posting 35 points and Kyrie Irving adding 24. Kyle Lowry scored 20 points for the Raptors, who are out for revenge having lost to the Cavs in the conference final last season.

Tennis: Maria Sharapova has returned to the WTA rankings at number 262 after reaching the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix last week. The Russian was a wild card entry for the tournament as she marked her return to competitive tennis following a positive test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open. Sharapova was handed a two-year ban which was reduced to 15 months on appeal. She did not drop a set in reaching the semi-finals in Stuttgart, but was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-4 by Kristina Mladenovic on Saturday.

Cycling: Team Sky have suspended Gianni Moscon for six weeks and given the Italian a formal written warning after he racially abused FDJ’s Kevin Reza earlier this week. The incident occurred after the finish of Friday’s stage three of the Tour de Romandie - which was won by Sky’s Elia Viviani.