Camilleri treble puts Young Stars in the semi-finals

Laferla White Hart 1

Floriana Young Stars 4

True to cup tradition this game lived up to expectations, especially since White Hart got the better of Young Stars by the odd goal in three just a couple of weeks ago.

After early exchanges, when both teams missed penalty corner opportunities, Young Stars started to dominate midfield exchanges and they broke the deadlock on 18 minutes, Owen Gatt pushing home from close in.

Luke Borg Costanzi came close to increasing the Stars’ lead when his shot from the top of the D caressed the far post.

Then, Ramon Chircop, White Hart’s custodian, denied Young Stars going further ahead by saving two goal-bound efforts.

On 30 minutes, Borg Costanzi flicked the ball over the bar from close range, meeting a high cross from the right flank.

The half-time whistle blew, seeing Young Stars maintaining their slim 1-0 advantage.

The Stars started the second half in determined fashion but on 41 minutes, in a swift counter attack, White Hart drew level in a copybook move as David Agius produced a vintage reverse stick hit into net from a very tight angle.

Play flowed from end to end with defensive play being left to the wind and Young Stars taking full advantage of the situation when on 58 minutes Mark Camilleri shot them into a 2-1 lead from a penalty corner action.

On 62 minutes, Camilleri grabbed his second and Young Stars’ third following a similar penalty corner action.

Four minutes later he blasted the ball into the top of the net, completing his hat-trick and giving his team a 4-1 victory sending them into a semi-final berth against Rabat Depiro next Sunday.

The other semi-final will be contested by Lightshop Hotsticks and Qormi Poiatti.

Umpires: Luke Busuttil Leaver, Keith Calleja.