Your Voice Affects Me

Kostas Papamatthaiakis leading an improvisational session.

The human voice is the instrument we all play. Language is extremely powerful yet it is not what we say that matters but rather how we say it.

This is a 20-minute contemporary solo performance by dancer Kostas Papamatthaiakis on the way the human voice affects us.

It emphasises the fact that our non-verbals are very important and have more weight than what we actually utter.

The peformances features music by Arvo Part and includes speeches from Hitler to Shakespeare.

All in all, this project deals with self-awareness. The performer portrays this by reacting to a number of speeches and tones of voice. A post-performance discussion a workshop on physicality will be carried out with students after the performance.

MalTeen starts today and runs until Friday, from 10am to 12.30pm at Aġenzija Żagħżagħ, Youth Village, Valletta. Entrance is free.