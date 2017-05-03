Actors performing in Us and Them.

The story starts innocently enough with two groups of wanderers looking for a place to settle. Once they each find a plot of land, both groups agree to mark a line between their territories.

Over time, the line becomes a fence and a fence becomes a wall and the wall grows in size until neither side knows what the other is doing.

As fear takes hold, both sides unknowingly make preparations for ensuing conflict until it eventually explodes.

In the end, two survivors, looking at the waste they have inflicted on one another, come to the conclusion that the wall was to blame.

This Maltese adaptation of the play uses the wall metaphor to represent trust issues. The plot touches on other issues such as inclusion, teamwork and bullying in a way that speaks to a young audience.

The play revolves around the idea of diversity within society. Citing Malta’s growing secularism and multiculturalism, we are inclined to see a shift towards a more universal and inclusive system of ethics.

The finale of the play aims to show that inclusion and tolerance are in fact the best ingredients of success in the communities we live in.