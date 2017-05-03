Smart teeth

The Malta Café Scientifique presents a discussion on smart materials which aid in dental regeneration, with the participation of lecturer Josette Camilleri Barbara from the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the University of Malta.

Teeth are one of the first things we see – a nice smile can win over anyone. However, teeth can be chipped or lost due to head injuries, dental caries and periodontal disease, to name a few.

Dental caries is caused by multiple factors namely bacteria which are present in the mouth that cause the breakdown of the tooth. Periodontal disease on the other hand weakens the bone around the tooth with the possibility of the tooth becoming loose and eventually lost. A number of materials can be used to restore missing teeth parts. Such materials range from metals to ceramics and polymers.

These materials are inert meaning that they do not react with the rest of the mouth.

They replace the missing tooth structure and are bonded to the remainder of the tooth.

The loss of whole teeth due to trauma, periodontal disease and advanced dental caries with gross tooth destruction is nowadays replaced by a range of materials, which can either be removable, stuck to the remaining teeth or implanted in the jawbone.

Although all these measures restore the appearance of teeth and their function, they do not regenerate the tooth.

The future of dentistry is regeneration rather than repair and this is possible only through smart materials.

The event is being held today at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 7.30pm. More information can be found at http://bit.ly/MCSCIweb .