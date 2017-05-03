A four-day arts initiative for teenagers called MalTeen is being held as part of the European Youth Week celebrations in Malta.

Spazju Kreattiv, in collaboration with Aġenzija Żagħżagħ and EUPA, are presenting a number of activities targeted towards teenage students, including theatre performances, electronic music and songwriting workshops.

Two performances scheduled for today are Us and Them (Aħna u Huma), a play on inclusion with a message to combat inequality, and Your Voice Affects Me, which features speeches and dance.