Egypt’s colonisation struggles in focus

Amal Treacher Kabesh

The Department of Maltese in the Faculty of Arts of the University is holding the first in a series of four lectures by guest lecturer Amal Treacher Kabesh.

The first lecture, featuring the current state of Egypt, is entitled ‘Struggling to Overcome Colonisation’.

“The uprisings in 1919, 1952 and 2011 are all marked by the attempt to free Egyptian society from the control of the state –whether British control as in 1919 and 1952 or the police state as in 2011,” says Treacher Kabesh, an associate professor in the School of Sociology and Social Policy at the University of Nottingham.

“The eruption of political protest on January 25, 2011 focused on legal and political grievances, police brutality, emergency laws, the lack of free elections and free speech.

“Alongside these grievances there was much fury at the level of financial corruption, the rising rates of unemployment especially for men under the age of 30 and the cost of living.”

Treacher Kabesh’s research and teaching engagements concentrate on the relationship between Egypt and the UK, citizenship, gender and subjectivity.

Her books include Postcolonial Masculinities: Emotions, Histories and Ethics (2013) and Egyptian Revolutions, Conflict, Repetition and Identification (2017).

The first lecture is being delivered today in the Old Humanities building next to the main library at the University of Malta, at 6pm. The lecture is open to all staff, students and the public. More information is available on the Facebook page Dipartiment tal-Malti, l-Università ta’ Malta.