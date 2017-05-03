Cinema, aviation and aerial subject

Jeffrey Geiger

The Faculty of Arts, University of Malta is organising the public talk Adrenaline Views: Cinema, Aviation and the Aerial Subject by Jeffrey Geiger, a professor of film studies at the University of Essex, where he founded the Centre for Film and Screen Media.

Geiger will draw on film footage ranging from aerial cinematography between the 1910s and 1940s when aerial photography and film were aligning with other experiences and technologies, to World War II films such as The Memphis Belle (1944) and moving ahead to Maverick missile POV and Predator drones, aerial surveillance and recent aerial combat imagery.

Considering the constantly changing relationship between cinema and aviation, the talk contests accounts of aerial views.

‘Adrenaline Views: Cinema, Aviation and the Aerial Subject’ is being held today at 5pm at the Lecture Centre 119, University of Malta, Msida Campus. Everyone is invited.