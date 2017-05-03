Announcements

CAFFARI. On May 1, LEA, aged 41, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her very great loss her loving mother Marthese, her aunt Maria Caffari, as well as other members of her late father Tony’s family; her grandmother Carmelina In-guanez, her uncle Lino Inguanez and his wife Margaret and their daughters Lorraine and Nadine and their husbands; her aunt Marlene and her husband John Grech and their sons Colin and James and their wives; her aunt Lilian Alioto and her son Francesco as well as other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, May 4 at 9.15am at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their constant dedication and care.

CAMILLERI. On May 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, widow of Lt. Col. Edwin A., aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Edward and his wife Lilian, Josephine widow of Spencer Robbins, and Michael and his wife Josephine; her grandchildren Matthew, Patricia, Peter, Jessica, Mike, Chris, Alex and Hannah; the spouses of the married grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchild, as well as her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family extends its deep gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Mater Dei Hospital for the consummate care provided during her final illness.

GRIMA. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Victor and his wife Mary, her nephew Godfrey and Jill, his son Thomas, her niece Lucienne and her husband Ray Debattista, their sons David and Michael, her aunt Karmena widow of Toni Grima, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, at 2.30pm for St Paul’s Collegiate church Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – JODY. As time goes by, the thoughts get deeper. In our hearts and mind, we will forever keep you. God, watch over our little angel. Mum and Lukan.

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 37 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

DEGAETANO – DOROTHY. Treasured memories of our dearest and loving mother, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our daily thoughts and prayers. All her loving children and their spouses, her grandchildren and most adored great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.45pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of Major PETER GATT. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father and grandpa on the third anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Greatly missed and never forgotten by all his children, their spouses and partners, his sister, brother-in-law, all his grandchildren, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the fifth anniversary of her demise.

Never more than a thought away

Lovingly remembered every day.

Mark and Marika, Marika, Martin, Marcelle, Margot, Greg and Roxanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.