Re-energising local government

Local government is all about “the right and the ability of local authorities, within the limits of the law, to regulate and manage a substantial share of public affairs”. This includes the right to freely elected local representatives who are directly accountable to their own communities.

The basic principle for local government is subsidiarity – that is, ensuring that local issues are addressed by the institutions closer to the citizens. The extent to which a state embraces and supports local government signifies the extent of its commitment towards its respect to local democracy.

One should not forget that besides being national citizens we are also local citizens, and that a number of public services in the locality are carried out by the local council. In addition, a nation’s well-being also depends on the level of well-being at local level – thus the health of a nation is, to a certain extent, a reflection of the communities.

In light of the above, the government’s vision for local government is strong communities, a slogan that encompasses the wish to have communities in which the local citizen feels comfortable and is provided with a high level of public services.

In our restructuring programme for local government we have targeted key goals to ensure more efficient and effective delivery of local public services and local authorities that are truly “closer to the citizen”. These address the areas of: extending the right to vote to persons who have attained the age of 16, delivering family-friendly measures, reducing bureacracy, facilitating transparency and accountability, reforming the local enforcement system, intensifying social, cultural, environmental and sport initiatives, supporting a healthy living, and rendering local communities closer to vulnerable groups and intensifying security measures to combat local crime.

Rather than creating storms, we are undergoing a silent revolution

A brief overview of the initiatives that have been undertaken these past four years in the field of local government clearly portrays our commitment towards strengthening local government. These include the restructuring of the Department for Local Government, supporting local government officials through intensified training, the setting up of a Local Government Good Governance Working Group with a view to serving as a consultative forum as well as to make recommendations to strengthen good governance practices at local level, and the substantial increase of €3.956 million in the financial allocation to local councils in 2017 compared to the previous year.

These positive developments were also acknowledged in the latest report on ‘Local Democracy in the Republic of Malta’ published in March 2017 by the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

In our efforts to effectively support local authorities to address local development and poverty reduction in urban areas, the Local Government Division successfully procured €1.3 million from the EEA/Norway Grant for the provision of grant schemes to urban local authorities. In addition the EU & International Affairs Unit within the Local Government Division regularly updates and assists local authorities in procuring EU funds, with the assistance of MEUSAC.

The examples given above of the concrete support and assistance to local authorities are ample evidence of the central government’s commitment to support and strengthen local democracy in Malta. On the other hand, the central government oversight mechanisms and institutions, such as the Department for Local Government – Monitoring & Support and the National Audit Office, are in continuous dialogue with a view to render the monitoring function one of “prevention rather than cure”, that is, one that prevents irregularities rather than reporting on them after such irregularities have been committed.

The initiatives undertaken under the Local Government Restructuring Programme are significant milestones in the road to strengthen local democracy. Rather than creating storms, we are undergoing a silent revolution, one that is aimed at instilling faith by the local citizen in their local authority. In short, the restructuring process is one that in practice is aimed at re-energising local government.

Stefan Buontempo is Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government.