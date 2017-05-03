Is Malta at a crossroads?

This would not be the first time. Throughout our sociopolitical democratic journey we have had to choose which path to follow several times.

Last year, damning Panama revelations and the Labour government’s contrived lethargy to deal with the elephant in the room, baffled, disappointed and angered many. A year later this sore point is still festering on. Many consider it an albatross around the government’s neck. Why is the Prime Minister obstinately defending the indefensible? Is there more than meets the eye, some ask.

The latest alleged Egrant revelations, the night of the escape of the Pilatus Bank chairman and the emergence of a whistleblower brought Malta to a complete standstill. One has to recall that these events happened within a wider context of everlasting episodes of shady agreements, systematic sleaze and rampant cronyism.

Is Malta then facing another political and ethical crisis? Are our national constitutional structures, such as the police force, the regulators and other bodies, which are meant to safeguard our democratic credentials, facing a meltdown? Is Malta being hijacked by those whose sole interest is to safeguard their skin and their fat pockets? The well-established facts, the serious allegations and the implications involved confirm our fears. Only the blinkered will differ.

In 2013, the majority of our nation entrusted Joseph Muscat and Co to lead our nation. It was a convincing endorsement. This support came not only after almost 25 years of uninterrupted Nationalist governments but also on the solemn commitment that a Labour government would give top priority to accountability, transparency and meritocracy. The chosen slick slogan – Malta tagħna lkoll – encapsulated all this and carried the day.

Four years down the line, these slogans are just hollow buzzwords and an insult to one’s intelligence. While the hardcore party lackeys remain steadfast as ever, many feel utterly disappointed, let down and misguided. Godfrey Farrugia is the latest to vent out his disenchantment. Others feel deceived by sweet talk and sleek promises. The trust that was so abundantly given, has been abused.

Politics is all about upholding and safeguarding the common good

As in all types of relationships, when trust is lost, feelings of resentment and bitterness follow. People are angry: enough is enough. This is the clear message that the Prime Minister seems to be ignoring. But if this anger is not contained and/or addressed it will not only harm the persons involved but all of us, as a nation.

Never before have we had to face such a precarious situation. Although our democratic credentials were tested to the limits, in particular during the 1980s, never was the office of the Prime Minister questioned so closely. Having the office of the Prime Minister under such an enormous black cloud is not acceptable. Having such scrutiny while holding the presidency of the European Union is a further embarrassment we can all be spared. Sadly, the good that this administration did and/or is doing is being overshadowed and sidelined. I am sure that some ministers are infuriated.

Many have remarked that the Prime Minister’s position was untenable. Is he becoming a liability? It is useless clutching at straws, discrediting critics, treating people as imbeciles while distracting the nation by dishing out hand-outs.

The interest of the nation comes before saving, his and his bedfellows’ skin. Labour’s mandate had still one year to expire. Joseph Muscat ought to have been replaced by someone with a cleaner slate. But who can be brave enough to bell the cat? It becomes more difficult when the cat has made sure that the mice are at play.

The Prime Minister seems to argue that a snap election to be held on June 3 will solve the problem. He is hoping that the economic boom will save his day, failing to remember that even during the Gonzi administration the economy was doing relatively well.

Many agree that a general election will not absolve and/or solve anything but only postpone things. An election determines who will govern not decide what is right or wrong. Will another victory at the polls give Joseph and Co the impression that all is justified and acceptable? Will this further encourage politics for the few rather than for the many? These will surely cement the misconception that politics is not a means to serve but rather a gateway to becoming rich and powerful very fast.

On the contrary, I and others are convinced that politics is all about upholding and safeguarding the common good. Politics is not about the interests of the few but that of the many. It is about giving all the right opportunities to all, to succeed. It is about making our society a better, fairer and a just place to live in.

This will not be a run-of-the-mill election. There is much at stake. It will be a historical election well beyond the PN/PD versus the LP.

The election will be between the gang who hijacked the Labour Party to use it as a smokescreen to push their agenda, and a coalition of citizens whose sole aim is to restore those values which have defined us throughout the years.

As in the past, when our nation called us we were not afraid to stand up and choose wisely; hopefully we are still wise enough to make the right choice for the good of our beloved nation.

Honest Malta is calling. We owe this to our children.

Albert Buttigieg is a Nationalist Party candidate on the ninth and tenth districts and deputy mayor of St. Julian’s.