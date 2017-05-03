A coalition for Malta

No one would ever have foreseen, given Malta’s established political duopoly, that Maltese politics would ever see a coalition forming. It is unheard of in our post-Independence political landscape, and frankly it might take us by surprise, given that we have no first-hand experience of such a scenario.

We might be inclined to look elsewhere for case studies. In Italy, Germany or the Netherlands, for example, where coalitions are the only way to form a parliamentary majority that supports a government, and we might ask whether this is applicable to us.

Arguments can be brought for both sides of the coin, obviously. But this is no ordinary coalition.

It is not a coalition based on power struggles or aimed at political gain. It is a coalition formed out of the people’s desire to have a political option that can defeat a system hijacked by people with personal agendas and ambitions of selfish gain. To remove a clique whose motives are diametrically opposed to the very essence of politics, which is all about serving the people.

‘Will it work?’ many ask. The scepticism might be well founded. All is perfect while trying to achieve the electoral goal, and the parties forming the coalition will be united as they try to achieve their original purpose. But what will happen after that? Will they be able to put aside any differences for the sake of a stable alternative to today’s evil? Will the different viewpoints and ideologies be able to co-exist in harmony?

No one has the foresight to determine this, but one thing is certain. Those who are in the midst of this have a responsibility to deliver on their promises. After all, I have no doubt that a coalition founded on common goals and motivated by a good cause is a much more stable alternative than Muscat’s coalition of corruption, which though made up of a single party with a 36,000-voter majority, failed to fulfil its whole term.

We need to rally behind the good causes that this coalition embodies. For our own sake, we must put our weight into making this work

The political foresight of the leaders of the Forza Nazzjonali coalition must be admired. They are taking a step into the unknown, but one based on noble intent: rid this country of the corruption that has enveloped it in all its social strata.

Simon Busuttil, in particular, has shown the strength of a leader capable of dissecting the current political scenario and coming up with an electoral strategy that enables the coalition to challenge the corrupt Labour government. One must praise the Opposition leader for putting his country’s need before his party’s ego.

An innovative approach, which comes across as the total opposite of a Prime Minister who seems intent on putting his most trusted colleagues’ financial wheeling and dealing before the national interest. In doing this, Busuttil emerges are a force for good, with the country’s interests at heart. Notwithstanding Labour’s attempts at diminishing Busuttil’s stature as leader and potential prime minister, this was Busuttil’s true test. And he has proved his mettle.

Marlene Farrugia, like her counterpart, also manages to provide important momentum to the coalition. Her principle-before-party conviction is a force to be reckoned with, and this will not go unnoticed by the electorate. Her main aim, as per her statements, is to keep a future PN government grounded in the coalition’s aim: reform the country’s ethical fibre.

Her close affinity with ecological causes has been shared by the PN throughout its recent past, so this will be a bonding factor.

But this is not just about leaders and parties. It is mostly about us, the voters. We need to rally behind the good causes that this coalition embodies. For our own sake, we must put our weight into making this work and must support the very essence of such an innovative political force.

It is a choice between principles and corruption, between right and wrong, between living in a country where the institutions are hijacked to serve those in power and living in a free, modern European democracy.

It is important to understand what you are voting for… when your turn comes, alone in the voting booth.

Mark Anthony Sammut has been a PN councillor in Gudja for 11 years, is a PN executive member and will be contesting the general election in the fourth district.